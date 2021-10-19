Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Jacobs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Jacobs, DO
Dr. Karen Jacobs, DO is an Urology Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
1
Urology Specialists of Indiana Inc.330 N Wabash Ave Ste 350, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 662-1441
2
Maruion General Hospital Acute Rehab Unit441 N Wabash Ave, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 662-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional- personable- prepared
About Dr. Karen Jacobs, DO
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801886908
Education & Certifications
- Deaconess Medical Center-West Campus
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Northeast Missouri State University (Truman University)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.