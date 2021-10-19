Overview of Dr. Karen Jacobs, DO

Dr. Karen Jacobs, DO is an Urology Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Jacobs works at Urology Specialists of Indiana Inc. in Marion, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.