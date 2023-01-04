Dr. Karen Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Johnson, MD
Dr. Karen Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Oreilly Medical Consultants12150 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 388-0785
Dupage Medical Group - S P G4861 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 388-0785
Women's Healthcare of Illinois9730 S Western Ave Ste 100, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 425-1907
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr Johnson removed a football size fibroid from me 12 yrs ago. Thank God for Dr Johnson's empathy and "bedside manner". Qualified, dedicated service excellence.
About Dr. Karen Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386636090
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
