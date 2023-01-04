Overview of Dr. Karen Johnson, MD

Dr. Karen Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Oreilly Medical Consultants in Palos Heights, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Evergreen Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.