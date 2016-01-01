Dr. Kan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Kan, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Kan, MD
Dr. Karen Kan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kan's Office Locations
Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7271Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5506Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Kan, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1235429820
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.