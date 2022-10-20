Overview

Dr. Karen Kaufman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Kaufman works at Kaufman Allergy Asthma and Immunology, PLLC in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.