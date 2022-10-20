Dr. Karen Kaufman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Kaufman, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Kaufman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Kaufman Allergy Asthma and Immunology Center8320 Old Courthouse Rd # 310, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 403-5413Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 1:30pm
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Highly recommend Dr. Kaufman. We transferred patient care for my son to Dr. Kaufmann when we moved to Vienna a little over a year ago and from our first meeting, I have always felt properly cared for and our allergy concerns have been heard. We started allergy shots/immunotherapy about a year ago and have understood the process and stages along the way. My son had a reaction to the shots one day and the staff was wonderful and he never felt like he was in danger.
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1730234832
- Louisiana State Univ Hlth Sci Ctr
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.