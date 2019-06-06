Dr. Kerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Kerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Kerman, MD
Dr. Karen Kerman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Kerman works at
Dr. Kerman's Office Locations
1
Children's Rehabilitation Center Providence Ri765 Allens Ave Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 432-6835
2
Nantucket Cottage Hospital57 Prospect St, Nantucket, MA 02554 Directions (401) 432-6835
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kerman is very nice and takes her time with you. She does everything she can to help your child and makes sure you are comfortable with what is going on before you leave her office. Also let’s you know if you don’t have to do something, ad that it is up to you
About Dr. Karen Kerman, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1518911767
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
