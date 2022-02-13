Overview of Dr. Karen Kim, MD

Dr. Karen Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Office in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.