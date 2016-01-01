See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Toledo, OH
Dr. Karen Kindervater, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Kindervater, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Kindervater works at THE ZEPF CENTER in Toledo, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Zepf Center
    6605 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 841-7701
  2. 2
    Kindervater & Carroll LLC
    702 Commerce Dr Ste 150, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 874-0274
  3. 3
    Pathology Labs Inc Cytology Division
    424 W Woodruff Ave, Toledo, OH 43604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 255-4050

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Karen Kindervater, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306915806
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Kindervater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindervater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kindervater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindervater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindervater.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kindervater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kindervater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

