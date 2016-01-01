Dr. Karen Kindervater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindervater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Kindervater, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Kindervater, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
The Zepf Center6605 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 841-7701
Kindervater & Carroll LLC702 Commerce Dr Ste 150, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-0274
Pathology Labs Inc Cytology Division424 W Woodruff Ave, Toledo, OH 43604 Directions (419) 255-4050
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Kindervater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindervater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindervater.
