Overview

Dr. Karen Kindervater, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Kindervater works at THE ZEPF CENTER in Toledo, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.