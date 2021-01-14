Dr. Karen Knudsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knudsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Knudsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Knudsen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Knudsen works at
Locations
-
1
Colonial Endocrinology5424 Discovery Park Blvd, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 707-3507Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
-
2
TPMG Endocrinology11751 Rock Landing Dr Ste 1, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 595-4300
-
3
Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group233 S 10th St Ste 1050, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 503-5692
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knudsen?
Dr. Knudsen is great. I found her and she was willing to take on my case. Wouldn’t see any other doctor. She knew what was wrong before the blood work even came back. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Karen Knudsen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659574309
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Connecticut
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center|University of Connecticut
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knudsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knudsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knudsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knudsen works at
Dr. Knudsen has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knudsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Knudsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knudsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knudsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knudsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.