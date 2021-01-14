See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Williamsburg, VA
Dr. Karen Knudsen, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (72)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Knudsen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Knudsen works at TPMG Orthopedics in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colonial Endocrinology
    5424 Discovery Park Blvd, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 707-3507
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    TPMG Endocrinology
    11751 Rock Landing Dr Ste 1, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 595-4300
    Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group
    233 S 10th St Ste 1050, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 503-5692

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Dr. Knudsen is great. I found her and she was willing to take on my case. Wouldn’t see any other doctor. She knew what was wrong before the blood work even came back. I highly recommend her.
    Brenda Buchholz — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Karen Knudsen, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659574309
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Virginia Health System
    • University of Connecticut
    • John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center|University of Connecticut
    • Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Knudsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knudsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knudsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knudsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knudsen has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knudsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Knudsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knudsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knudsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knudsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

