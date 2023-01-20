Dr. Karen Kohatsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohatsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Kohatsu, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Kohatsu, MD
Dr. Karen Kohatsu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Kohatsu works at
Dr. Kohatsu's Office Locations
Poway Women's Care11939 Rancho Bernardo Rd Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about this office, the staff & Dr. Kahatsu herself. Would i recommend? Absolutely without a doubt! This office entirely has been life changing for myself. They’ve also been incredible assisting and helping with my elderly mothernlaw. I’m so shocked and saddened to see previous negative reviews on this page, I have to assume maybe they are reviewing the wrong doctor. I’m so confident when referring this office, and everyone Ive ever referred has loved them as well.
About Dr. Karen Kohatsu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1679517239
Education & Certifications
- White Mem Med Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohatsu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kohatsu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kohatsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohatsu has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohatsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohatsu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohatsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohatsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohatsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.