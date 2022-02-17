Overview

Dr. Karen Kormis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Kormis works at Pennsylvania Gastroenterology in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.