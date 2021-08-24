Overview of Dr. Karen Krieg, DO

Dr. Karen Krieg, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Krieg works at Rowan SOM - Department of Family Medicine in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.