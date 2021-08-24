Dr. Karen Krieg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krieg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Krieg, DO
Dr. Karen Krieg, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Rowan SOM Obstetrics Gynecology570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 256-5800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Rowan SOM Department of OB-GYN405 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 589-1414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have nothing but great things to say about Dr. Krieg and the staff at Rowan Medical... I have been a patient of Dr. Krieg for ten years and actually followed her to her present practice at Rowan even though it is 90 miles away from my home. Never waited more than ten minutes in the waiting room or 15 minutes in the exam room but I underestand that sometimes there are others who may need more care. Dr. Krieg always has time to answer my questions and takes the time to assuage any concerns. Dr. Krieg calls me with results in a timely fashion but if I am concerned sooner, I call and receive a call back. Love that this is a teaching practice so meet resiedents learning from the doctor as well.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
