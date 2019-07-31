Dr. Karen Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Krueger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Krueger, MD
Dr. Karen Krueger, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Krueger works at
Dr. Krueger's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8358Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Abosloutly LOVE Dr. Krueger. We were very concerned as my fiance had a fever for 6 weeks and none of the tests we were taking were giving us answers. She was quick, kind, compasionate, and methodical. I do not have enough good things to say about her. She is a doctor who cares about your health as much as you do!
About Dr. Karen Krueger, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1134484488
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Krueger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krueger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krueger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.