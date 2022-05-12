Dr. Karen Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lambert, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Lambert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University
Dr. Lambert works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 404, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-3422
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular La Grange5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 150, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (630) 789-3422
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr Lambert and she was very thorough and recommended an Echo Stress Test that went very well.
About Dr. Karen Lambert, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
