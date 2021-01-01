Dr. Karen Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Lane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Pacific Breast Care Center1640 Newport Blvd Ste 200, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 515-3544
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Over 10 yrs cancer free. I was so happy we chose Dr Lane after interviewing 3 other Doctors. She is professional and personable. She explained the cancer type and relived us of fears and explained what was to be done and what options we had. She’s doesn’t know how many compliments I’ve received on her excellent surgery skills when I have breast exams. I barely have a scar. If you choose Dr Lane you will get the honest truth and good care. Thank you Dr Lane.
- English
- 1316027444
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
