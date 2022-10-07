Dr. Karen Latzko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latzko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Latzko, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Latzko, DO
Dr. Karen Latzko, DO is an Urology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Latzko works at

Dr. Latzko's Office Locations
Urology Group Princeton PA134 Stanhope St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-6487
Surgical Specialists At Princeton136 Main St Ste 100, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 799-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency

- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

I was a patient of Dr. Karen Latzko for more than 10 years and was always impressed with her caring attitude and her medical acumen. She never made me feel rushed, answered all of my questions and treated me with respect and outstanding care. Unfortunately, she is always in demand which occasionally made it difficult to get in to see her quickly. But, I can recommend her without any hesitation.
About Dr. Karen Latzko, DO
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1831190909
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latzko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latzko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latzko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latzko has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latzko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Latzko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latzko.
