Dr. Karen Laugel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Laugel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Righttime Medical Care20 University Blvd E, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (855) 748-4868
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Laugel is a knowledgeable, personable, and extremely caring physician that has helped me through a number of TBIs. She's what is right about the medical profession. It is always a pleasure being in her care!
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Laugel speaks Spanish.
