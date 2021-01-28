Overview

Dr. Karen Laugel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Laugel works at Righttime Medical Care in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.