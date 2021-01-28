See All Pediatricians in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Karen Laugel, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Laugel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Laugel works at Righttime Medical Care in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Righttime Medical Care
    Righttime Medical Care
    20 University Blvd E, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2021
    Dr. Laugel is a knowledgeable, personable, and extremely caring physician that has helped me through a number of TBIs. She's what is right about the medical profession. It is always a pleasure being in her care!
    KZ — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Karen Laugel, MD

    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275553505
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

