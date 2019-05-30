Dr. Karen Leber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Leber, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Leber, MD
Dr. Karen Leber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Leber works at
Dr. Leber's Office Locations
Sun Medical Group2034 E Southern Ave Ste M, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 897-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She ha been my Dr. since 1995 , I am very happy with professional judgement with my health and friendly staff . Take time to explain condition to me and options, very Compassionate and thorough.
About Dr. Karen Leber, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1942232582
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leber works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Leber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.