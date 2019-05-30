Overview of Dr. Karen Leber, MD

Dr. Karen Leber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Leber works at Sun Medical Group in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.