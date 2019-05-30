See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Karen Leber, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Leber, MD

Dr. Karen Leber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Leber works at Sun Medical Group in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leber's Office Locations

    Sun Medical Group
    2034 E Southern Ave Ste M, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 897-2900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 30, 2019
    About Dr. Karen Leber, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942232582
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Leber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Leber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

