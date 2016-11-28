Dr. Karen Leblanc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leblanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Leblanc, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Leblanc, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their residency with Brown Univ Psychiatry / Butler Hospital
Lahey Clinic Dept. of Psychiatry and Behav Med41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8013Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Butler Hospital345 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 455-6375
Karen M. Leblanc MD LLC33 Electric Ave Ste 205, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 345-5925
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is so understanding. She really gets to know you on a personal level and she talks to you about your problems too which is great, most of them dont. You can tell she genuinely cares about her patients. And by her getting to know you it helps so much with her prescribing meds
- Brown Univ Psychiatry / Butler Hospital
- Brown Univ Family Med / Memorial Hosp Of Ri
- Johns Hopkins University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leblanc accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leblanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leblanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.