Dr. Karen Lee, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lee, DDS
Overview
Dr. Karen Lee, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sayville, NY.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Arts of Sayville531 N Main St, Sayville, NY 11782 Directions (631) 203-2267Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I had not been to the dentist for a number of years and Dr. Lee helped me overcome my fear. She is dedicated to providing the best service and obviously cares a great deal. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Karen Lee, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1265051601
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.