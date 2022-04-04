Overview of Dr. Karen Lee, MD

Dr. Karen Lee, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Redwood Pulmonary Medical Associates, Redwood City, CA in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Menlo Park, CA and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.