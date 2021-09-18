Overview of Dr. Karen Lee, DPM

Dr. Karen Lee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Lee works at Podiatric Associates Foot/Ankle in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.