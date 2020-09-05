Dr. Karen Lehtinen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehtinen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lehtinen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Karen Lehtinen, DPM
Dr. Karen Lehtinen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Lehtinen works at
Dr. Lehtinen's Office Locations
-
1
Tarheel Podiatry Center, P.A.311 Ashville Ave Ste D, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (440) 453-3668Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lehtinen?
Dr. Was friendly and did an excellent job of cutting my nails and removing my corns on the little toes, which were turned sideways. She explained all my conditions medically. I will certainly be back.
About Dr. Karen Lehtinen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1700980893
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehtinen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehtinen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehtinen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehtinen works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehtinen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehtinen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehtinen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehtinen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.