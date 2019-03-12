Dr. Karen Leonard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Leonard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Central PA4 Flowers Dr Ste 2, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 620-8225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
amazing dr. kind...well spoken and treated me sister with the utmost respect.will recommend karen to any and all friends....
- Podiatry
- English
- Rubin Institute For Advanced Orthopedics
- Community Medical Center
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Bucknell University
