Overview of Dr. Karen Leong, MD

Dr. Karen Leong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Leong works at Zena Medical in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.