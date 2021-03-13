Overview of Dr. Karen Levine-Tanco, MD

Dr. Karen Levine-Tanco, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Levine-Tanco works at Gramercy Park Physicians in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.