Dr. Karen Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Lin, MD
Dr. Karen Lin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
UCLA-Santa Monica, Pedicatrics2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 104, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 596-1306
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
now Dr Lin is so great with our kids. We feel very privileged and thankful to have her as their doctor. She is thorough and professional while also entrancing the children with her magical sparkling personality and getting them to do what is necessary during their checkups. Shots are no problem and the children love their visits. Many thanks Dr Lin and the whole team at the office including the awesome support staff and nurses.
About Dr. Karen Lin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1225265614
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
