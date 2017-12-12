Dr. Karen Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Lin, MD
Dr. Karen Lin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center, Seattle Children's Hospital, UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 270, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- Seattle Children's Hospital
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Doctor was great. She explained all the details well. She helped me get an idea of what I was going to get done. She was pleasant and her nurse Dieon was a kind person with skill. I.would recommend her to my family. Ear, nose and throat doctors are hard to find. I am pleased I got set up well.
About Dr. Karen Lin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1730134834
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
