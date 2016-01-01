Overview of Dr. Karen Lochhead, MD

Dr. Karen Lochhead, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, CO. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Lochhead works at Colorado Kidney Care in Lafayette, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.