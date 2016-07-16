Overview of Dr. Karen Lytle-Glover, MD

Dr. Karen Lytle-Glover, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Lytle-Glover works at Maternity / Gynecology Assocs in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.