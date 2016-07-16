Dr. Karen Lytle-Glover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lytle-Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Lytle-Glover, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Maternity / Gynecology Assocs4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 207, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 368-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's always been a great gyn for me. Very thorough and very caring. Explains things you don't know.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lytle-Glover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lytle-Glover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lytle-Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lytle-Glover speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lytle-Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lytle-Glover.
