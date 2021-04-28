Dr. Karen Maffei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maffei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Maffei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Maffei, MD is a Dermatologist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Maffei works at
Locations
-
1
Athens Dermatology Group1050 Thomas Ave, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 769-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maffei?
Dr. Maffei & staff could not have been nicer. Very concerned and took lots of time with me. Not sure about the negative reviews. I was very pleased. My husband also had an appt. that day. All wore masks and made sure I understood all they were doing & saying.
About Dr. Karen Maffei, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1902881659
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maffei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maffei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maffei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maffei works at
Dr. Maffei has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maffei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Maffei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maffei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maffei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maffei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.