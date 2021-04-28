Overview

Dr. Karen Maffei, MD is a Dermatologist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Maffei works at Athens Dermatology Group in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.