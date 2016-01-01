Overview of Dr. Karen Marder, MD

Dr. Karen Marder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Marder works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.