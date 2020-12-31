Dr. Karen Maser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Maser, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Maser, MD
Dr. Karen Maser, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Maser works at
Dr. Maser's Office Locations
-
1
Karen R. Maser MD LLC8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 410, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 442-0811
-
2
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 560-9070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maser?
Being transparent, I’m a husband and father but have interacted with Dr. Maser and her staff a great deal. We sought her out when my wife got pregnant with our first as she is default high risk due to preexisting health conditions and she’s a very petite woman. The reviews stating there can be long waits are 100% correct. My wife and I have sat for hours (just my wife during COVID) and we’ll gladly keep waiting. Understand if you’re waiting she’s helping another woman or family in great need at that time. After seven months of bedrest, countless appointments, emergency room visits and scary events we will welcome our second son into the world in a couple weeks. I owe a great deal to Dr. Maser and her staff. The level of care that my wife and sons have received has been nothing short of phenomenal. She’s very blunt but cares deeply. Her staff is knowledgeable, professional and has been available to us at all hours. I couldn’t ask for more.
About Dr. Karen Maser, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1699834986
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maser works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Maser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.