See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lake Forest, IL
Dr. Karen Mass, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Karen Mass, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Karen Mass, MD

Dr. Karen Mass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Mass works at Womens Specialty Care in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Mass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Karen Mass
    840 S Waukegan Rd Ste 208, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 295-0433
  2. 2
    Ear Nose and Throat Specialists of Illinois
    1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste 212, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 295-0433
  3. 3
    Womens Specialty Care
    900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 223, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 295-0433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Mastodynia
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Mastodynia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Disuse Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Related to Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pipefitters
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mass?

    Sep 22, 2022
    I was seen for an appointment on 9/19/22. I just have to say that Dr. Mass as well as her staff were extremely nice and very efficient. Dr. Mass definitely takes her time with her patients, but that's what you want in a physician. Caring, Knowledgeable, Thoughtful, & Kind. :-)
    ST — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karen Mass, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karen Mass, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mass to family and friends

    Dr. Mass' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mass

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karen Mass, MD.

    About Dr. Karen Mass, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710179759
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Mich Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Mich Med Sch|University Mich Med School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Mass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mass has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karen Mass, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.