Overview of Dr. Karen Mass, MD

Dr. Karen Mass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Mass works at Womens Specialty Care in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.