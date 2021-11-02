Overview

Dr. Karen McCowen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. McCowen works at Uc San Diego Health - Encinitas Midwife in Encinitas, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.