Dr. Karen McCowen, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen McCowen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. McCowen works at Uc San Diego Health - Encinitas Midwife in Encinitas, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Uc San Diego Health - Encinitas Midwife
    1200 Garden View Rd Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 536-7300
  2
    4168 Front St Ste 1-106UC, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-6303
  3
    Uc San Diego Health Clinical Laboratory-la Jolla
    9350 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-1636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Osteoporosis
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism

Osteoporosis
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Diabetes Type 1
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteomalacia
Perimenopause
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2021
    Dr. McCowen listened to me and was able to help me with my long term problems after radiation therapy.
    Matthew P Robbins — Nov 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karen McCowen, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972541274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen McCowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCowen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCowen has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCowen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCowen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

