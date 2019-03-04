Overview

Dr. Karen McGinnis, MD is a Dermatologist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. McGinnis works at Hawthorn Medical in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.