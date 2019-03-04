Dr. Karen McGinnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen McGinnis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen McGinnis, MD is a Dermatologist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. McGinnis works at
Locations
1
Smg Hawthorn535 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough. Love my annual visits.
About Dr. Karen McGinnis, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Crozer Chester Med Center
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
