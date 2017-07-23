Overview of Dr. Karen Meckler, MD

Dr. Karen Meckler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Halethorpe, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.



Dr. Meckler works at ASPEN DAY TREATMENT MENTAL HEALTH CLINIC in Halethorpe, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.