Overview of Dr. Karen Medin, DO

Dr. Karen Medin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Medin works at Hartford Healthcare Medical Group in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.