Dr. Karen Miday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Miday, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karen Miday, MD
Dr. Karen Miday, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth.
Dr. Miday works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miday's Office Locations
-
1
Brian D. Riker Inc.1015 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 Directions (513) 321-1944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miday?
I've seen several psychiatrists, unsuccessfully, in my life for recurring disorders. Of every psychiatrist I've visited, Dr. Miday has delivered the most acutely responsive and and long term effective medical treatment for disorders which had previously destroyed my quality of life. During the last 18 months, I've felt increasingly stable, my behavior has turned around for the better, and I'm confident in the direction of my treatment. Joanne, her secretary, is friendly and easy to speak with.
About Dr. Karen Miday, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1568532943
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miday has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miday works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.