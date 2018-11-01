Overview of Dr. Karen Miller, MD

Dr. Karen Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Miller works at Peninsula Community Health Services in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Lake Forest Park, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.