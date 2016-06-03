Overview

Dr. Karen Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Nebraska Spine Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.