Overview of Dr. Karen Morgan, MD

Dr. Karen Morgan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Morgan works at Usc Care Medical Group Inc in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.