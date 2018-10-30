See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Karen Mutter, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Mutter, DO

Dr. Karen Mutter, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine.

Dr. Mutter works at INTEGRATIVE MED HEALING CENTER in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mutter's Office Locations

    Integrative Medicine Healing Center
    5771 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 300, Clearwater, FL 33760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 524-0900
    Performance Chiropractic
    13770 58th St N Ste 303, Clearwater, FL 33760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 524-4090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
D Metzger, Ph.D — Oct 30, 2018
About Dr. Karen Mutter, DO

  • Internal Medicine
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • 1265470892
Education & Certifications

  • Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karen Mutter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mutter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mutter works at INTEGRATIVE MED HEALING CENTER in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mutter’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.