Dr. Nakamoto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Nakamoto, MD
Overview of Dr. Karen Nakamoto, MD
Dr. Karen Nakamoto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakamoto's Office Locations
- 1 1190 Waianuenue Ave Ste 208, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-3000
Nakamoto & Lee Mds82 Puuhonu Pl Ste 208, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-7765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nakamoto is wonderful, and I am very happy with the care I receive from her. Her office staff, on the other hand, are very rude and talk down to (or at) patients. I find it extremely difficult to get an appointment because you have to go through the interrogation by the front office staff before you can get to see Dr. Nakamoto.
About Dr. Karen Nakamoto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770645988
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakamoto has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.