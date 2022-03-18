Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Nelson, DO
Overview of Dr. Karen Nelson, DO
Dr. Karen Nelson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
- 1 4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 2B, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 724-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
Dr. Nelson was on-call when I arrived at the hospital after being hit by a car while riding my bicycle. A retired Marine, I spent my 60th birthday in the hospital. Broken pelvis, two spinal column fractures and a host of other injuries. Over the course of 5 months Dr. Nelson helped get me out of a hospital bed, a wheelchair, and off of a walker and cane. I'm now walking 2 to 6 miles a day and running 15 miles a week. Dr. Nelson has been nothing but a complete professional and an inspiration to help heal myself. I suspect the negative rating elsewhere on this page is from someone who clearly does not know Dr. Nelson.
About Dr. Karen Nelson, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1447660097
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.