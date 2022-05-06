Overview of Dr. Karen Niver, MD

Dr. Karen Niver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Niver works at Northpointe OBGYN in Port Huron, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.