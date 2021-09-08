Dr. Karen Oh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Oh, DO
Overview of Dr. Karen Oh, DO
Dr. Karen Oh, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Oh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oh's Office Locations
-
1
Crenshaw Medical Building23000 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 208, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-1147Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?
She is very helpful and patient. I have a hearing loss and she assisted in getting my problems addressed. She really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Karen Oh, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902006588
Education & Certifications
- U Sc Med Ctr
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.