Overview of Dr. Karen Oh, DO

Dr. Karen Oh, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Oh works at Achieve Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.