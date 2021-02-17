Overview of Dr. Karen Onel, MD

Dr. Karen Onel, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Onel works at Rheumatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Juvenile Chronic Arthritis and Still's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.