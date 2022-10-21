Dr. Karen Ortiz-Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz-Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Ortiz-Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karen Ortiz-Cruz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers PC695 S DOBSON RD, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-2838
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers685 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-2838
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers1432 S Dobson Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-3637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
I have been seeing Dr Cruz for over 7 years. I have always been pleased with her skills. She has gotten me samples of medication that my insurance wouldn't cover and a referral to another specialist. I can't imagine seeing anyone else. When you leave your appointment you have your next appointment and order for tests. That dies not always happen with other doctors.
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912168535
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Ross University of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
