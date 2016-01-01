See All Otolaryngologists in Towson, MD
Dr. Karen Pitman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (9)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Karen Pitman, MD

Dr. Karen Pitman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Pitman works at Gbmc in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pitman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gbmc
    6569 N Charles St, Towson, MD 21204 (443) 849-8940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Oral Cancer
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karen Pitman, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972574663
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    • Naval Reg Med Center
    • Naval Regional Medical Center
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    • University Of Maryland
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pitman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitman has seen patients for Oral Cancer and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

