Overview of Dr. Karen Playforth, MD

Dr. Karen Playforth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Playforth works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.